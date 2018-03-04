BHUBANESWAR: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an Odia man in connection with the `12,700 crore Punjab National Bank fraud. The accused, Bishnubrata Mishra, Chief Manager, internal chief auditor (retired), was responsible for the concurrent audit at Punjab National Bank’s Brady House branch in South Mumbai between 2011 and 2015.

The Punjab National Bank has accused diamantaire Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi of the fraud. “Mishra was responsible for auditing the procedures and practices followed in the PNB branch and reporting them,” a CBI officer told The Express.

“Mishra was arrested on March 1 and produced at a court in Mumbai on March 2. We have taken him on remand till March 14 for further questioning him in connection with the scam,” the CBI officer said.

The Central agency’s officer also informed that 13 other persons along with the alleged culprits apprehended in connection with the case were also questioned to collect more information regarding

the multi-crore scam.

CBI had arrested the internal chief auditor at the Brady House branch, MK Sharma, on February 28 in connection with the case and took him on remand till March 13.