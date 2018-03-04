BHUBANESHWAR: The stage is set for the Odisha MSME International Trade Fair, 2018 to be held from March 5 to 10 with a focus on food processing sector. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the trade fair to be attended by more than 500 domestic and international delegates.

Minister for MSME Prafulla Samal said 35 delegates from Iran, Bangladesh, Korea and Germany are participating in the trade fair this time. Additional chief secretary, MSME department, LN Gupta said the trade fair will have more than 350 stalls with six pavilions. While the theme pavilion will be devoted for food processing sector, pavillion-1 will be for international exhibitors and central public sector undertakings (CPSUs).

Gupta said pavilion two will be earmarked for food processing and sea food MSME units while pavilion three will be earmarked for MSMEs of women and scheduled tribes/scheduled castes entrepreneurs.

Pavilion four has been reserved for MSMEs working in engineering and allied sectors, he said and added that pavilion five will be allotted to start ups and exporters. CPSUs like National Aluminium Company Limited (Nalco), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and ordnance factory and state PSUs like Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC), Grid Corporation (GRIDCO), Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Limited (IPICOL), central government organisations including Marine Products

Export Development Authority (MPEDA), Coir Board, Quality Council of India and Government E-Market have already confirmed their participation, he said.

Stalls of 70 food processing, 50 engineering, chemical and plastics sector and 30 handicrafts and textiles sector will put up in the exhibition. Besides, 30 scheduled tribes/scheduled castes and 60 women entrepreneurs will also have stalls in the exhibition. As many as 31 startups will also showcase their innovative products. Gupta said seminars on MSME related topics will be held for the benefit of micro and small entrepreneurs.

The trade fair will have added attraction of various Odia and continental cuisine.

Fifteen food stalls will be set by reputed hotels and restaurants.