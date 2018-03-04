BHUBANESWAR: Khurda police on Saturday arrested four persons for allegedly beating a 23-year-old man to death during Holi celebrations on Friday. Khurda police said members of two groups clashed at Khajuripada village during Holi celebrations during which one of them was beaten to death.

“A group of five to seven persons entered into an argument with another group of two persons, who are natives of Khajuripada village and Bodangara village. The two persons later called their associates to Khajuripada,” Khurda SP Dipti Ranjan Ray told this paper. The deceased has been identified as Santosh Patra, the SP said.

“A complaint has been registered against eight persons. We have arrested four persons and launched a search operation to nab the others involved in the crime,” he added.