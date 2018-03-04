CUTTACK: Two thieves were mercilessly beaten up by a group of locals in Naiguan village under Salepur block of Cuttack district after being caught red-handed on Saturday.The incident occurred at around 11 am when the two accused came on a bike and broke open the lock of a resident, Prasant’s house, barged inside it and looted the house. Prasant and his wife, who are teachers, were away at work when the loot occurred.

While the thieves were ransacking the house, some neighbours noticed a bike outside the house and informed the house owner who rushed to spot and found the two men. The accused tried to flee but were nabbed by locals. The locals also seized the stolen items and set their motorcycle on fire. They tied the two to a pole and thrashed the two mercilessly until Salepur police reached the spot and rescued them.

“The thieves are Bhakta Charan Roula (24) of Birola under Tangi police limits and Pratap Kumar Sethy (32) of Bamphi Sahi under Purighat police limits. They are veteran inter-district burglars and involved in many burglaries in different places of Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur and Angul districts, said Salepur IIC Prasant Kumar Majhi.