BHUBANESWAR: With the Plus Two examination set to begin from March 6, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) is leaving nothing to chance for smooth conduct of the annual examination. Moreover, in the wake of Matriculation question papers allegedly going viral on social networking sites during the ongoing examination High School Certificate examination, the CHSE authorities seek to be extra vigilant.

As per a decision taken by the CHSE, except the examination centre superintendent, no other official staff will be allowed to carry mobile phones during the examination. The Council has directed centre superintendents to ensure that no squad member, centre officials or invigilators are in possession of mobile phones during the examination.

A total of 3,65,826 students of 1,539 junior colleges will write the examination in Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational Education streams. Of them, 96,175 students would appear at Science examination, 2,33,978 Arts, 27,447 Commerce while 8,226 students will take the Vocational Education tests. Informing this to mediapersons here on Saturday, the Council Chairman Amarendra Kumar Patnaik said 1,104 examination centres have been set up for the purpose. Patnaik said first phase question papers have been sent to all the 202 examination management hubs (EMHs) and all the examination centres have been readied.

Apart from squads at each examination centre, the Government has formed squads at district, zonal and CHSE levels to check malpractice and ensure that the examinations are held without any hiccups.The School and Mass Education Department will form another squad for surprise visits to the examination centres. Flying squads will be formed and every squad will be managed by the District Level Consultant (DLC) who will be assigned by the department. For security purposes, the State has been divided into three zones - southern (Berhampur), northern (Baripada) and western (Sambalpur). Officials at the EMHs will also send observers to the examination centres.

The regular students will appear in the examinations according to the new syllabus prepared in line with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) pattern while ex-regular will write the tests as per the old syllabus. The examination will conclude on March 29.

CB intensifies probe into HSC paper leak

Cuttack: The Crime Branch of Odisha police has intensified probe into the alleged leakage of MIL, English and Mathematics question papers during the ongoing High School Certificate (HSC) examination being conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE). In a press release on Saturday, the Crime Branch of Odisha Police stated that acting on the complaint filed by BSE president regarding the question papers going viral, a special team led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Inspector of Cyber Cell has been formed to look into the matter. Extensive inquiry is on by the special team to zero in on all accused persons responsible for posting question papers on social sites. Whosoever is involved in this social crime will be apprehended and booked under stringent provisions of the law, the release stated. The Crime Branch has also advised all culprits concerned to refrain themselves from such lawless and unethical activities which affect the future of students.