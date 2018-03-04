JAGATSINGHPUR: Members of Dalit Bikash Parishad of Jagatsinghpur sat on a dharana in front of Balikuda tehsil office, protesting against the non-issuance of land patta up to 10 decimal to the poor, daily wagers and homeless families under Vansudharna Yojana on Saturday.

The State Government had introduced Vasundhara scheme to benefit women, agricultural labourers and underprivileged families by providing them homestead lands. The protestors alleged that negligence and callous attitude of revenue officials and district administration left hundreds of poor deprived of its benefits.

Several homeless families reside by the side of canal embankments, roads or other isolated places by encroaching on government land. As they don't have land document, they have failed to construct buildings on these lands.Earlier, members of Dalit Bikash Parishad, National Dalit Adivasi and Minority Mahasangh also took out a mass rally and congregated at the Collector’s office on February 13. They alleged that due to non-possession of land patta, they were deprived of caste, income and residential certificates for their children to obtain the monetary benefits through post-metric scholarships.

Besides, they are not able to get assistance from Chief Minister's relief fund for medical treatment and other housing schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana. Despite frequent stirs, the district administration had not taken appropriate steps to fulfil their demands. The administration had assured the protestors of providing the land patta previously.

"In Balikuda tehsil alone, there are nearly 25 homeless families, who have not yet received their land patta under Vasundharna Yojana. We called off the stir on Saturday evening as administration has assured us to resolve the issues within seven days," president of the agitating forum, Sankar Das, said.