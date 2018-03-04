ROURKELA: A woman was killed and her husband and son sustained critical injures after a group of villagers assaulted them, accusing the deceased of practising sorcery.The incident took place at Ratakhandi village near Kuanrmunda under Birmitrapur police limits in Sundargarh district late on Friday.

The deceased’s daughter Gayatri alleged in a complaint with police that some villagers raided her parents’ house and attacked her mother Josodha (50) with sharp weapons, sticks and stones. When her father Phagu (60) and brother Kamlesh (29) tried to rescue her mother, they were also attacked. The woman died on her way to RGH. The injured are undergoing treatment at RGH. “The assailants often accused my mother of practising witchcraft and blamed her for the illness of their family members,” she added.