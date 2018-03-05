BHUBANESWAR:The State Government has requested the Centre to provide full financial assistance for rural road projects under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). Rural Development Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha made this demand at a review meeting on PMGSY by Union Minister for Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Mines, Narendra Singh Tomar in New Delhi recently.

Noting that the State Government is facing difficulties in arranging funds for infrastructure projects, Arukha said the change in funding pattern of PMGSY has hit a developing State like Odisha hard. He urged the Centre to provide 100 per cent assistance to the rural road projects as was done before 2015-16. Arukha further urged the Centre to bear the total cost of temporary maintenance for the first year and 60 per cent of cost towards repair and maintenance of the rural roads constructed under the programme for next five years. He further urged the Centre to revise the population norms of 18 tribal dominated districts of the State which are covered under integrated action plan (IAP) from 250 to 100 for providing rural connectivity.