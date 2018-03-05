Billiards and Snooker Association of Odisha secretary and The New Indian Express Resident Editor Srimoy Kar at the inauguration of cue centre on Sunday | Express

BHUBANESWAR:In a bid to promote cue sports among the young generation of the Capital City, former State champion Jiten Sarnagi opened a 6-Pockets Cue Centre, which was inaugurated by Billiards and Snooker Association of Odisha secretary and The New Indian Express Resident Editor Srimoy Kar on Monday.

The well equipped centre will help young talented players to grow in their pre-professional carrier. The players should put their all efforts to make the 6-pockets centre as a prime cue sports academy of the State, said Kar. The centre has five boards including one S-1 premium professional snooker table and Crown + table.

For the first time, the city-based cueists will get the opportunity to do their day-to-day practice in a Crown + table which is used in national tournaments, said Jiten.Odisha’s Ashutosh Padhy set a new benchmark for Odisha players as he scripted an incredible victory against 17-time world champion Pankaj Advani in the recently concluded senior national men’s snooker championship in Bengaluru on January 24.

“Ashutosh’s achievement will encourage Odisha youths to join the cue sports. We hope that the third cue centre of the city 6-pockets will provide them the best possible coaching and equipment. In order to popularise the sports, we will conduct a free summer camp for the school students soon,” said Jiten.

