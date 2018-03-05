BHUBANESHWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched a new programme for the rural people on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Divas in the state and sanctioned development projects worth Rs 2 crore.

As part of the "Ama Gaon, Ama Vikas' (our village, our development) programme, the chief minister will interact with the panchayat representatives and common people twice a week through video conferencing. "We have launched a new programme 'Ama Gaon, Ama Bikas' to hear the demands and address the grievances of people. I will directly interact with the people twice a week. Today, I sanctioned projects worth Rs 2 crore for the development of four panchayats,"

Naveen told mediapersons after launching the programme.

The chief minister interacted with the people of Sasan gram panchayat in Sambalpur district, Sanakuda panchayat in Ganjam district, Narayanpatna panchayat in Koraput district and Khairabad panchayat in Jajpur district and assured them he will address their grievances. The chief minister started the interaction with people by asking, “How are you.”

The village heads of the four gram panchayats aired their grievances in the presence of respective collectors. "The CM sanctioned 32 projects during his discussion with the people and assured them that he will review the projects from time to time," panchayatiraj minister Pradeep Maharathi said and added ,”Development projects, such as construction of ponds and temples and mosques, will be in the range of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.” Video walls have been set up in chief minister's office and third floor conference hall in the secretariat so that people can be in link with the state level functionaries directly.

The state observes Panchayati Raj Divas on March 5 every year to mark the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik. Chief secretary AP Padhi, development commissioner R Balakrishnan, principal secretaries and secretaries of difference departments and senior officials were present.