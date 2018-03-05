BHUBANESWAR:A house in Bomikhal area under Laxmisagar police limits caught fire on Sunday morning under mysterious circumstances. Commissionerate Police’s Special Squad had recently detained three tenants of the building suspecting their alleged involvement in a crime.

According to the fire services personnel, they were informed abut the fire at 8.23 am and rushed fire fighting vehicle.The locals said they heard explosions in the building after the fire broke out. The three persons, who were questioned by the cops, belong to Puri district and were staying in the house for the last several months.

“The fire broke out in the second floor of the building. But, no one was injured in the incident,” a fire services personnel said, adding that they were investigating the source of fire.The police said the owner of the building, who has been detained, had not done police verification of the tenants. Meanwhile, the police have released two of three persons after questioning them.

“We had picked up three persons suspecting their involvement in a crime. But, after questioning them, we did not find any evidence against them,” Bhubaneswar DCP Satyabrata Bhoi said.In another incident, a house in a slum under Laxmisagar police limits caught fire in the morning, but no injury was reported in the incident.