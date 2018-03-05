JAIPUR: A 26- year old woman was arrested on charges of murdering her minor daughter by throwing her in a village pond in Mugpal village under Kuakhia police station limits late on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Sony Behera (26).

Sony was arrested after the three-year-old deceased’s grandmother filed a complaint with the police. The incident occurred when the accused’s husband was not at home.

Police sources said Sony of Mahapur village under Jajpur Sadar police limits had married Bijay Kumar Behera (30) seven years ago. Bijay is a drum beater by profession.“The couple had a quarrel over some domestic issue and Bijay left home on Friday. As Bijay had not given money to his wife, the family had nothing to eat on Saturday. While Sony’s son was asleep in a room, daughter Barsha was sleeping with her mother in another room,” said Kuakhia police station inspector in-charge Ashis Kumar Sahu. He said late on Saturday, Sony took Barsha and threw her into the village pond.

Later, the family members and locals recovered the body from the pond and informed the police. The body has been sent to district headquarters hospital for post-mortem.