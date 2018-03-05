BALANGIR: Even as a team of Balangir police looking for clues into ‘wedding gift blast case’ are camping at Raipur and Bengaluru, it is learnt that the cops have stumbled upon some vital leads based on the statement of Reema, the injured wife of the techie Soumya Sekhar. On February 23, Soumya and his grandmother died after the parcel sent to them in the form of a marriage gift exploded.

The police are looking into call records of mobile phones and laptop used by Soumya. Although the police are tight-lipped about the entire issue, they are working on new leads at Raipur and Bengaluru.Denying any detention in the case, Balangir ASP Sashi Bhusan Satpathy said that the possibility of such a crime plotted from a small place like Ghantapda seems unlikely.

He said that while the police have not ruled out the role of a jilted lover, whose proposal could have been spurned by Reema, nothing conclusive has yet been established.The ASP said that the police are now working on new angle even as he sounded confident of cracking the case.