CUTTACK: Commissionerate Police has solved the mystery behind recent firing case at Subhadrapur under Cuttack Sadar police station with arrest of the prime accused Mrutyunjay Nayak alias Miku of IRC Village in Bhubaneswar.

The 27-year-old accused, who was arrested from Cuttack on Saturday night, has confessed to have opened fire at Bijay Kumar Pal alias Bijan (46) with an intention of killing him on the direction of Sushant Dhal Samanta, who is now in Jharpara jail, said DCP Akhilesvar Singh while briefing media persons here on Sunday.

Sushant had hatched a plan to kill Pal after he denied paying extortion to him. Accordingly, he hired Miku to eliminate Pal, Singh said.Bijan, who was earlier working for the gangster brothers Sushil and Sushant Dhal Samanta and was dealing with Balighat business, was arrested by Chauliaganj police. After being released from the jail, Pal had stopped paying money to them.

Miku, who was arrested in connection with a murder case, had come in contact with Sushant in Jharpara jail. Sushant had helped Miku get bail and released from the jail on February 20 with a condition to eliminate some of their aides from whom the flow of extortion money had stopped.

On February 23 night, Miku and his associate Sada Nayak went to Pal’s house at Subhadrapur and called him for discussion on Sand Sairat. When Pal came out, Miku fired at him but Pal had a close shave.

During interrogation, Miku also confessed that three more persons were on his target, Singh said adding that effort is on to take Susant on remand for more investigation.

Police have seized two imported 9 mm pistols and 29 rounds of live ammunitions from the possession of Miku who is involved in four criminal cases under Nayapali police station, the DCP informed adding that raids are on to nab Miku’s associates.