BHUBANESWAR: Chief minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik today said there is no alternative to service of the people and humility in democracy.

Addressing a meeting at the BJD headquarters here to mark the 102th birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik, the chief minister said the message from the people of Bijapur from where the party won the by-poll with an overwhelming margin is 'service and humility'. Stating that the only agenda of Biju Babu was development and empowerment of weaker sections of society, Naveen asked the party leaders to carry on service of people with all humility. “We have to connect with every village and family in the state to carry on development work further,” he said.

The chief minister referred to the 'Ama Gaon, Ama Vikash' programme launched by him today which will connect the villages directly with the state secretariat. Describing Biju Babu as a tall man, state secretary of BJD Bijay Nayak said everybody should cooperate to take Odisha on the path of further development under the leadership of the chief minister.

Parliamentary affairs minister Bikram Keshari Arukha, minister of state for tourism and culture Ashok Panda, BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra, BJD MPs Prasanna Patsani and Narendra Kumar Swain, party MLAs Bijay Mohanty and Priyadarshi Mishra, mayor of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Anant Narayan Jena and several other senior leaders were present.