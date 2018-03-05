CUTTACK: A man was nabbed with bullet injury after an encounter on Kathajodi embankment near Srikaruan under Cuttack Sadar police limits on Sunday night. The 28-year-old person, Sada Naik of Salia Sahi in Bhubaneswar, has been admitted SCB Medical College and Hospital.

According to DCP Akhilesvar Singh, acting on a tip off that Sada, who was wanted in an attempt to murder case, was sighted near Srikaruan, Sub Inspector Krupasindhu Barad proceeded towards him along with special squad.

Seeing police, Sada started running and police chased him. As police approached him, he opened fire. “When Sada was about to fire second round, Barad fired from his service revolver which hit his left leg and he fell down,” Singh said.

Police have seized one 9 mm pistol, four live ammunitions, a mobile phone from his possession besides two empty cartridges and a bike from the spot.