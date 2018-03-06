BHUBANESWAR:Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said investment promotion in micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and food processing sector is given top priority by the State Government.Inaugurating the Odisha MSME International Trade Fair, 2018 here, the Chief Minister said more than 3.12 lakh MSMEs have been established in the State with a cumulative investment of `15,300 crore. The sector has provided employment to over 13 lakh persons.

“Promotion and growth of MSMEs have been the top most priority of my Government. Investment promotion in MSME and food process sectors remains the focus area,” the Chief Minister said.

It is a matter of pride that 30 entrepreneurs from Iran, South Korea and Bangladesh are participating for the first time in the trade fare, the Chief Minister said and welcomed them to explore business opportunities in Odisha.

As many as 336 projects worth `1,796 crore have been approved by the district-level single window committee since April 2015 and efforts are on to attract more investment in the food processing sector, he added.Minister for MSME Prafulla Samal said providing a conducive ecosystem for development of MSMEs remained a top priority of the State Government. Apart from giving special incentives to MSME and food processing sectors, the State Government is also assisting entrepreneurs in credit mobilisation, he said.

Assuring all cooperation from the Centre, Union MSME Secretary Arun Panda congratulated the State Government for organising an international trade fair and taking steps for growth of the sector.

Acknowledged as the backbone of Indian economy, Panda said the MSME sector has been contributing significantly to the growth of the gross domestic products (GDP). The MSME sector is next to agriculture in creating maximum employment. This sector also contributes significantly to value addition, exports and overall growth of the economy.

In his welcome address, Additional Chief Secretary in MSME department LN Gupta said more than 300 MSMEs and 30 Start-ups are participating in the trade fair which will continue till March 10.He said the trade fair is having over 350 stalls divided in 6 pavilions. While Pavilion-1 is for the international exhibitors, the food processing units have put their exhibits in Pavilion-2.The highlight of the fair is that about 60 women entrepreneurs and 30 entrepreneurs from the scheduled categories have put up their stalls.