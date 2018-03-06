ANGUL/JHARSUGUDA: The 47th National Safety Day was celebrated at JSPL’s Angul steel plant on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Executive Director (I/C) and Unit Head of JSPL Atul Misra thanked workers and officials for adhering to safety norms and regulations.

“JSPL is committed for ‘Zero Harm’ in its operations,” he said. JSPL officials Damodar Mittal, Samar Suri, AN Tiwari, K Sahu, PK Pradhan, BP Singh and workers were present.The day was also observed at TRL Krosaki Refractories Limited, Belpahar in Jharsuguda district. Managing Director Priyabrata Panda hoisted the safety flag and marked the beginning of the month-long campaign.