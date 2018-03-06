BHUBANESWAR:Ollywood actor Tatwa Prakash Satpathy alias Papu Pom Pom on Monday lodged a complaint with city cops alleging that a man was harassing and obstructing building construction work on his plot in Aiginia area under Khandagiri police limits. The actor said he had purchased the plot in 2011. “After I started construction there, a man claimed that it was his land. The man visits the plot when I am not around and obstructs the construction work,” Satpathy said. Meanwhile, police said they are looking into the matter and will take action accordingly.