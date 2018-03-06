CUTTACK: In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly molested by an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Bichitrananda Jena at Chandradeipur village under Salepur police limits. In her FIR the victims’ mother stated that the couple and their daughter had been staying in the ASI’s house on rent for the last 5 years. While she works as a teacher in a private school at Nischintakoili, her husband runs a hotel in Salepur town. On March 3, when the girl was alone at home, Jena visited the house around 9 am on the pretext of repairing a defunct water pipe and sexually molested her, she alleged in the FIR. Jena is posted in Cuttack Urban Police Department.

The victim, who studies in Class 6, revealed the matter to her mother on her return following which she confronted the ASI only to be asked to remain silent. She later lodged a written complaint in this regard, the FIR maintained. Acting on the FIR, Salepur police started a probe by registering a case, said Salepur SDPO PK Jena.

On the other hand, sources said the girl’s father has submitted a petition at Salepur police station seeking withdrawal of his wife’s FIR stating that the alleged matter was settled amicably and they did not want to proceed further.

On Monday, Childline officials visited the victim’s family, interacted with the girl, her parents and local police. “The victim’s family was found to be under acute pressure to hush up the case. We had an elaborate discussion with local police asking them to conduct an impartial inquiry,” said Childline District Coordinator, Narayan Shukla.