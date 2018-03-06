BHUBANESWAR:After tasting immense success in demolishing illegal gheries in the 1100 sq km brackish water lagoon, the Chilika Development Authority (CDA) on Monday trained its guns at clearing the famous Kaliajai Island of plastic and garbage.It launched a campaign to free the iconic Kalijai of trash by roping in volunteers of NSS from Balugaon College, members of three boats owners’ associations, priests and other stakeholders.

The campaign aims at providing a trash-free experience for visitors and reducing plastic pressure on the coastal ecosystem. Spread over 45 acre, Kalijai Island is home to the temple of presiding deity Kalijai.

The temple built in 1717 by Jagannath Mansingh, the then king of Banpur, is visited by thousands of tourists every month. During winter, the number touches 1 lakh while Makara Sankranti sees a few lakhs queuing in for a darshan of the deity.However, the pressure of tourism over the years brought in plastic waste and garbage polluting the waters of Chilika.

“The campaign is to keep the lagoon safe from further degradation and enhance visitors’ experience apart from changing the behavior of boatman and tourists. Tourists carrying non-degradable plastic materials may invite penalty,” Chief Executive of CDA Susanta Nanda said.Tonnes of garbage were collected and safely disposed of as part of the campaign on the day. The campaign will continue till significant improvement is made and the system is able to tackle solid waste management on a sustainable basis, Nanda said.

The NSS units of local colleges and boat owners associations have been requested to adopt the island and take up the cleanliness every month. Tourists will be prohibited from carrying plastic to the island.

The campaign will be monitored at regular intervals by CDA to make the island a plastic-free zone. The CDA has also proposed to shift all shops located close to the temple to a safer distance and create amenities for the visitors.The campaign marked the birthday of former Chief Minister Biju Patanaik who also was the founder and first chairman of the CDA’s governing body.