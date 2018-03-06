SASON (SAMBALPUR): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday approved seven development projects for Sason gram panchayat (GP) under Dhankauda block in the district under the ‘Ama Gaon, Ama Bikash’ programme which was launched on the occasion of 102nd birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik and Panchayati Raj Diwas.

Addressing the gathering through video-conferencing, Naveen said contribution of Biju Patnaik for strengthening the Panchayati Raj system is immense. The ‘Ama Gaon, Ama Bikash’ programme has been launched in memory of the great leader, he said.

The CM said he would reach out to villagers under the programme. He urged them to submit proposals for development projects which will be approved instantly. Naveen also interacted with Sarpanch of Sason GP Mohini Bhue through video-conferencing.Sambalpur Collector Samarth Verma said the seven projects will be executed at an estimated cost of Rs 52 lakh in Sason GP.

The development projects are construction of community centre at S Katapali and Dungipali, improvement of Samaleswari Temple at Ranikhinda, renovation of bathing ghat of village tank Badbandh at Sason, revamp of water body Chhatar Bandha at Talpadar and construction of office building for Sason Women SHG Federation besides construction of road from S Katapali to Gurupali.

Bhue said she was happy to get an opportunity to talk with the CM directly. The inhabitants of Sason GP will benefit from the projects, she said.Lauding the step initiated by the State Government, local MLA Ramesh Patua said such development projects will be taken up under the newly launched programme in other GPs of Rengali Assembly segment in coming days.

Muniguda bags Rs 16 lakhcash award

Rayagada: Muniguda Panchayat Samiti bagged the State-level award for its outstanding performance in panchayat empowerment on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Divas and Biju Patnaik’s 102nd birth anniversary on Monday. Rajya Sabha Member N Bhaskar Rao handed over the award with a cheque of Rs 16 lakh to the Block Development Officer of Muniguda at a function here. Similarly,

Agula gram panchayat of Muniguda block was awarded with Rs five lakh for its achievement in implementing welfare schemes of the State Government. On the occasion, 20 beneficiaries of Ramnaguda and Rayagada blocks received their work orders under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana (BPGY). Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar and PD DRDA Madhusudan Mishra were present. Members of district unit of BJD also observed the birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik.

Rs 51 lakh for Narayanpatna

Jeypore: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a fund of Rs 51 lakh for 15 projects in Maoist-hit Narayanpatna block of Koraput district while unveiling different projects through video-conferencing on Monday. Sports and Youth Services Minister CS Behera, Koraput MP Jinna Hikaka, BJD spokesperson Samir Dash and Koraput Collector KS Chakravarty were present at the event.

M Rampur awarded

Bhawanipatna: The district level Panchayati Raj Divas and Biju Patnaik birth anniversary were celebrated at DRDA conference Hall here on Monday. On the occasion, M Rampur block and panchayat bagged prizes of Rs 5 lakh each for outstanding performance in the district. M Rampur panchayat also secured the first prize under RDC (South) limits and was awarded Rs 8 lakh. Chairperson of M Rampur Panchayat Samiti Jibesh Panda and Sarpanch Chitaranjan Bag received the award money. Kalahandi ZP president Namitarani Sahu, Lanjigarh MLA Balabhadra Majhi, Bhawanipatna MLA Anama Naik, ADM Chandramani Badanaik and PD DRDA Sukanta Tripathy were present.

Motorcycle rally in Rourkela

Rourkela: A series of programmes were organised by members of BJD to mark the 102nd birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik on Monday. They took out a motorcycle rally covering the entire Rourekla Assembly constituency. Sundargarh district working president of BJD and Chairman of Rourkela Development Authority Sarada Prasad Nayak flagged off the rally at Panposh Square. The district administration also organised a function at Bikash Bhawan as part of the district-level Panchayati Raj Divas celebration. Collector Vineet Bhardwaj and ZP president Emma Ekka were present.

Tributes paid to Biju Patnaik

Jharsuguda: Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) Chairman Kishore Kumar Mohanty, Chairman of Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation Ltd Anup Sai and senior BJD leaders of Jharsuguda, Brajrajnagar and Belpahar paid rich tributes to Biju Patnaik on his 102nd birth anniversary on Monday. The district administration also celebrated the Panchayati Raj Divas at DRDA conference hall where ADM SR Patel, PD DRDA SN Dash and Chairman of ZP LN Patel were present.

Panchayati Raj Divas celebrated

Parlakhemundi: The Panchayati Raj Divas was celebrated across Gajapati district on Monday. Collector Anupam Saha graced a district level function here in presence of Project Director of DRDA SK Mohanty. Among others, Chairperson of Special Development Council Antaryami Gomang, Parlakhemundi MLA K Surya Rao, Mohana MLA Basanti Mallik, ZP Chairperson Anitarani Behera and vice-chairperson Vijay Kumar were present. BJD members led by district president Pradeep Nayak also observed the birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik.

Employment letters for six youths

Dhenkanal: Manipur gram panchayat of Sadar block was awarded with Rs six lakh for its outstanding performance in development works on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Divas. Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan gave away the cheque to Manipur Sarpanch Rebati Pradhan in presence of ZP president and vice-president. The Collector also handed over employment letters to six youths who were trained under DDU-GKU scheme.