SOHELA (BARGARH): Students of Sohela Junior Women’s College, who are scheduled to appear at the Plus Two examination conducted by Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) beginning Tuesday, blocked National Highway-6 connecting the busy Kolkata-Mumbai route at Haldipali here after the authorities failed to issue admit cards to them on Monday. As per reports, 102 students of the college were supposed to get their admit cards for Plus Two tests on Monday.

However, as the admit cards did not reach the college, the girls confronted the Principal who was non-committal but assured to do the needful. Not satisfied with the Principal’s response, the students accompanied by their parents demanded an explanation from the college authorities. After failing to get a satisfactory reply, the girls lodged a complaint with Sohela police in this regard. Sources said despite several attempts by Sohela IIC Rajendra Sial, the college Principal and other authorities remained incommunicado. Later, the IIC contacted CHSE authorities who informed that the college had not filled up the forms for examination. Moreover, examination fees of the students had not been deposited with the CHSE.

When the students came to know that they have been taken for a ride by the college authorities and will not be able to appear at the Plus Two examinations this year, they staged a blockade on NH-6 in protest. The students’ parents alleged that apart from admission fees, the college authorities had collected Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 from the students. This apart, the college had also charged Rs 250 per month for tuition fees, readmission fees of Rs 3500 besides Rs 1500 against form fillup for the Plus Two tests from each student. Sources said a similar incident had been reported from the college in the past following which many students could not appear at Plus Two examination. After the incident, many students had dropped out of the college. The agitating students continued to stage the road blockade till reports last came in.