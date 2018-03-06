BHUBANESWAR: The process for election to three vacant Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha started on Monday with the Election Commission of India (ECI) issuing a notification in this regard. A notification was issued by Assembly Secretariat here following ECI notification.As per the notification, filing of nomination papers began from March 5, the date of notification, and will continue till March 12.

The term of two BJD members AU Singhdeo and Dilip Tirkey and BJD-supported independent AV Swamy will expire on April 3 necessitating the election in Odisha. With the BJD having a strength of 117 in the Assembly of 147 members, all the three seats will go to the kitty of the regional party this time.

Even as there is a long list of aspirants for a Rajya Sabha berth, there is speculation whether any of the three MPs will get renomination. While Swamy is not likely to get a renomination, the possibility of Tirkey getting second term cannot be ruled out. Tirkey is the leader of BJD in the Rajya Sabha. Sources said as the Government is promoting hockey in a big way, his renomination is very much likely.

The nomination papers will have to be delivered by a candidate or any of his proposers to Rajesh Prabhakar Patil, the Returning Officer or to Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, Deputy Secretary, Assembly Secretariat and Assistant Returning Officer, in Room No-54 of the Assembly buildings between 11 am and 3 pm on any day (other than a public holiday) not later than March 12. Candidates can obtain the nomination forms from Room no-54 of the Assembly Buildings in the above mentioned time.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on March 13 while the last date for withdrawal is March 15. In the event of the election, it will be held on March 23 between 9 am and 4 pm in the Committee Room no-54 of the Assembly Secretariat Buildings, the notification added.