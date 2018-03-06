CUTTACK: The lawyers of Orissa High Court Bar Association on Monday called off their cease work after the Chief Justice assured to take necessary step for filling up the vacant judge posts.The Bar Association secretary Satya Brata Mohanty said, the HC Chief Justice Vineet Saran held a discussion with agitating lawyers and assured to take up the matter with Supreme Court Collegiums by March-end. The Association is demanding appointment of judges in Orissa High Court.

The lawyers will resume duty from Tuesday, Mohanty informed adding that they would again resort to agitation if no action is taken by March 31 for filling up the vacant judge posts.The lawyers had launched the cease-work from February 12 protesting the shortage of judges in the High Court. They had also intensified their agitation by staging hunger strike from February 19 beside boycotting court proceedings to make their demand loud and clear. There has been no appointment of judges in Orissa High Court since 2015, he said.