BHUBANESWAR: The newly elected BJD legislator Rita Sahu took oath as a member of the Odisha assembly here today. Sahu, who won the by-poll for the Bijepur seat, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Speaker Pradip Kumar Amat in his chamber in the assembly.

With her, the number of ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLAs in the assembly has increased to 118.