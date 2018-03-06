BHUBANESWAR:The State-level convention of all power sector unions and associations under the banner of Joint Forum of Odisha Electricity Employees and Engineers (JFEEE) was held in the City on Monday to discuss various issues, including an attempt to re-privatise CESU, Wesco, Nesco and Southco.

The forum also disapproved the decision of renewing CESU’s franchise by claiming that re-privatisation and continuance of franchisee without any review will hit the sector and affect customers.

JFEEE members opposed the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2014 claiming that huge investment would be required for metering and IT infrastructure which would eventually increase the cost of electricity.

The forum informed that electricity employees and engineers under the banner of National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE) will stage a protest in all the State Capitals on March 14 against Electricity (Amendment) Bill, privatization, and other issues. “The electricity employees and engineers of Odisha will also join NCCOEEE on March 14 and protest in Bhubaneswar,” informed JFEEE’s convenor Biswa Ranjan Mishra.