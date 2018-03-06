RAYAGADA: The Central Government’s push towards digital India is yet to have a major effect in the district with people of several villages unable to have access to Internet.According to sources, mobile network and internet connectivity is yet to reach more than 70 per cent of the district’s population. As many as 129 out of 182 panchayats in the district are not covered by the mobile network, the sources added.

The Ministry of Home Affairs of Central Government has installed 19 mobile towers in the district for Crime Tracking Networking System (CTNS) to trace Left Wing Extremists (LWEs). However, this is insufficient as out of eleven blocks of the district, the towers are present only at Rayagada, Kashipur, Kalyansinghpur, Bissamcuttack, Muniguda and Chandrapur blocks.

Two years back, a Centre-sponsored agency had surveyed the district to provide broadband internet connection. But, the project is yet to witness any progress. The agency was apparently asked to provide overhead cable connections so as to prevent frequent snapping of underground cables during road construction and subsequent disruption of internet.

In such a scenario, the locals said the MPs must take appropriate steps towards implementation of the Central scheme. Recently, a Telephone Advisory Committee meeting was held at Rayagada. However, the meeting had poor turnout. Later, Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar summoned a meeting with BSNL officials on the premises of Sub-Collector’s office in Gunupur.

The district administration demanded BSNL to erect mobile towers in 74 panchayats. At present, there are 59 mobile towers of BSNL, the principal service provider in the area. These towers cater to the needs of 10 lakh people in the district.