ROURKELA: After a lull, timber smuggling from the dense Saranda forest in Jharkhand through Bisra range of Rourkela Forest Division (RFD) in Sundargarh district has picked up pace.Amid continuing felling of matured trees for nearly two decades, the rich bio-diversity of the thick Saranda forest along Odisha-Jharkhand border is under serious threat. The problem has compounded as the authorities of Jharkhand’s Saranda Forest Division are more interested in protecting their own territorial jurisdiction and lack coordination with their RFD counterparts in Odisha, sources said. Due to locational advantages, smugglers use forest routes through Bisra range of RFD limits for illegal dispatch of timber through rail and road.

As per reports, Bisra forest range officials seized 35 wood sleepers worth above `1 lakh kept hidden under heaps of paddy straws along the railway tracks at Bhalulata two days back. On February 27, the forest officials had seized about 191 sleepers worth above `6 lakh stacked at Chengjharan.

Sources informed that timber smuggling from Saranda forest involves multi-layer operations by unscrupulous villagers of both Jharkhand and Odisha besides inter-State timber mafia. Villagers of Digha, Rukha, Sagjori, Birtola and other areas in Jharkhand along with residents of bordering Tulsikani, Jharbera, Chengjharan, Bhalulata, Gurgurjor and Chirubera under RFD limits in Odisha are involved in felling of matured trees in deep Sarada forest.

After converting the logs into sleepers, villagers carry the timber on bicycles and stack it at strategic locations for transport in goods trains or trucks. Inter-State timber mafia get involved when enough stock is accumulated.

According to reports, Bhalulata in Odisha along with Manoharpur, Goelkera, Derua and Sonua in Jharkhand on Howrah-Mumbai route, Bangurkela in Odisha on Bondamunda-Ranchi route and Rejnda, Roxy, Bimlagarh, Dumerta and Bondamunda in Odisha on Rourkela-Karampada rail route are used for loading timber. Sources said this illegal practice thrives due to the alleged connivance of villagers and mafia with local railway staff and train crew.

The stolen timbers are mostly transported to wood depots in Jharkhand and also find place in Rourkela city market. For transportation in trucks and motor vehicles, the Sagjori-Bhurta-Jareikela and Relhatu-K Balang roads along with few other forest routes of Nuagaon block in RFD limits are used.Contacted, Rourkela Divisional Forest Officer Sanjay Swain said the forest officials are committed to checking timber smuggling in their jurisdiction. He denied lack of coordination with their counterparts in Saranda of Jharkhand.