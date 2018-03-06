CUTTACK: With the mercury crossing 38 degree Celsius mark, the Millenium City seems to be headed for a harsh summer. As the temperature is only likely to rise in the coming days bringing with it heat-related health problems, the authorities of SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) have put necessary arrangements in place for sunstroke patients.Special wards have been arranged to deal with sunstroke cases.

Two heatstroke wards, consisting of 6 beds each, have been kept ready in New Medicine Ward, informed Associate Professor of Medicine Department-cum-Nodal Officer for SCBMCH Heatstroke Ward, Dr Sriprasad Mohanty. The special wards are fully air conditioned with advanced life support systems, he added.

If the inflow of heatstroke patients increases, they will be accommodated in the examination hall of Medicine Department in the new block, where around 20 beds have been kept ready, Dr Mohanty added.

Arrangements have also been made in the disaster ward located in Eye Department building in case there is more rush of heat stroke related cases, he said.

At a preparatory meeting in Superintendent’s office on Saturday discussions were made over handling heatstroke cases. The officials also reviewed arrangements of necessary life-saving medicines, saline and other requirements such as ice, ORS powder at the special ward, Dr Mohanty informed.

“Heatstroke is largely preventive though it is most severe form of all heat related illness and can be fatal. However, public awareness is absolutely necessary to get avert heatstroke, he said adding that people should abstain from going outside during the time of excess heat and take all necessary precautionary measures while moving outside, particularly after 11 am,” Dr Mohanty said.

Besides constitution of a special team of doctors from different multi-specialty department to provide treatment, all necessary arrangements have been put in place in the special wards to deal with heatstroke cases, said SCBMCH Superintendent Prof. Shyama Kanungo.