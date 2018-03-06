BHUBANESWAR:The city cops on Monday arrested five persons, including two engineering students, for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old boy from Sailashree Vihar area here on February 26 evening. They are Gopal Krushna Mohapatra, Subhraj Behera, Soumya Ranjan Mishra, Abhijit Mishra and Siddharth Mohapatra, all natives of Puri district.

According to police, Gopal is a Bachelor of Engineering, Subhraj was an ITI student in Puri, Soumya is a Graduate while Abhijit is a 2nd year plastic engineering student and Siddharth is pursuing Diploma in Polytechnics.Gopal, the mastermind, had joined a company in Hyderabad after studies and later started food home delivery business here but after suffering losses he closed it.

To make money, the gang opened a fake Facebook account with the name of a woman and befriended youths. They used to lure the youths to meet her at a pre-decided spot. The gang also had a woman member who made phone calls to the youth to win their confidence, said police. She has been identified and efforts are on nab her, Commissionerate Police said. The 17-year-old also allegedly fell into the trap but, on finding something suspicious, he did not visit her.

Meanwhile, as two of the gang members had lent money from some persons and had to return it, they decided to kidnap him and demand ransom. They hired a cab and kidnapped him while he returning home from tuition in Sailashree Vihar. They kept him confined in a house in Bomikhal area, reportedly under sedation.Later, the gang members called the boy’s father and demanded `11 lakh ransom following which he lodged a complaint with Chandrasekharpur police on February 28.

After several rounds of calls from different SIM cards, the gang eventually agreed to release him for `2 lakh. The boy was released near Raghunathpur under Nandankanan police limits on February 28 night, Twin City Police Commissioner YB Khurania told mediapersons on Monday.A Special Squad had detained three persons from Bomikhal area on March 4 in this connection. All the miscreants are unemployed and do not have any criminal antecedents.