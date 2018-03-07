KENDRAPARA: At least 20 thatched houses were reduced to ashes after a fire broke out in Diapari under Rajnagar block of Kendrapara district on Tuesday. Initially, a house caught fire around 3 pm and later it spread to other houses.

“We are yet to ascertain the reason behind the fire,” said Rajnagar police station IIC Sukant Patra. Villagers desperately tried to douse the fire and retrieve their belongings from the ruins. According to reports, assets worth more than `1 crore were gutted. Some of the valuables that were charred included paddy bags, television sets, refrigerators, chairs, tables, utensils and ornaments. Fire fighters from Rajnagar rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control in one hour.

“The fire has affected at least 10 families. The intensity of the blaze was so high that we could only watch our houses burning helplessly,” said Bhamarabar Sethi, a victim. Nihar Mallick, the tehsildar of Rajnagar, and other officials visited the village. “ We have already arranged free kitchens for the affected villagers. The district administration will provide house building assistance and other help to the victims”, the tehsildar said.