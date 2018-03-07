RAYAGADA: The district administration of Rayagada has chalked out an action plan to prevent killings on the suspicion of sorcery by organising awareness camps. The administration has decided to screen tele-films, host magic shows and quiz competitions by involving villagers and schoolchildren with the help of PRI members of the district to spread awareness against the social evil. The administration has identified sensitive pockets like Peepalguda panchayat of Rayagada block, Majhiguda under Kalyansinghpur block and Tolana under Gunupur block of the district. Intensive sensitisation programme will be conducted in these areas to generate awareness against the blind belief as part of the pilot project.

It will cover four to five panchayats of the district every month with the help of District Social Welfare Office, Integrated Tribal Development Agency, District Child Protection unit, judicial branch of Collectorate and the police. Rural pockets of the tribaldominated district continue to witness sorcery-related violence even after the implementation of Odisha Prevention of Witch Hunting Act, 2013. The district reportedly witnesses highest number of sorcery deaths and violence due to the prevailing superstition.

According to sources, the rates of infant and maternal mortality and malarial deaths are very high in the district. Usually, the ignorant villagers visit the village priest or Dishari to seek remedy for their ailing relatives. It is often alleged that the priest is the principal abettor of this belief and manipulates the gullible villagers to believe the same. The absence of basic health care facilities in most of the villages has led to worsening of the situation.

The Additional Superintendent of Police of Rayagada had stated in a recent meeting that as many as 99 murder cases were reported from the district since 2015. Of these, at least 58 cases were related to sorcery. At least 60 persons, including 12 women, lost their lives in these cases, he added. The remote pockets of Seshkhal, Chandrapur, Putasingh, Kashipur and Kalyansinghpur are among the worst-affected areas. “A judicial team, along with police and administration, will make people aware of Odisha Prevention of Witch Hunting Act, 2013,” Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar said.