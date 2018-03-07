BHUBANESWAR: Union minister for petroleum and natural gas Dharmendra Pradhan today requested chief minister Naveen Patnaik to take steps for mitigating the problem of contaminated water faced by people of Bargarh and adjoining areas.

In a letter to the chief minister, the union minister said during his recent visit to Bargarh and adjoining areas, people brought to his notice problem of contaminated water with excess flouride. Pradhan said with no access to piped water, people are forced to use water from the dug wells for drinking and other

purposes.

Stating that use of contaminated water affects the health of the residents of these areas, the union minister

requested the chief minister to provide drinking water to all households through pipes so that the need for safe water for cooking and drinking is addressed immediately.

Pradhan requested the chief minister to make necessary allocation in the state budget accordingly towards providing safe water to the residents of the area. He said that the matter may also be taken up with the World Bank for a loan agreement to help increase access to water supply service in Bargarh area.

“I urge you to look into the matter for a favourable consideration of the above request in order to mitigate the problem of contaminated water and benefitting people by directly providing safe water,” Pradhan said.