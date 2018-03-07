ROURKELA: In a dramatic turn of events, the youth who had turned up drunk at his marriage ceremony on Sunday, was sent to jail after it came to light that he was already married. On Monday night, the 24-year-old groom Shankar Panda of Bondamunda, was conditionally released from police custody after apologising to the bride’s family for his drunken behaviour. However, it was revealed that Shankar had already married a girl of Sector-7 in November, 2017. Despite being married, he was again trying to tie the knot with another girl of Fertiliser Township under Tangarpali police limits here.

After the second girl’s family and locals of Fertiliser Township came to know about Shankar’s design, they approached Tangarpali police and demanded his arrest. Tangarpali IIC Manoranjan Pradhan said on insistence of the girl’s family, Shankar was arrested under various Sections of the IPC including rioting, assault and abusive behaviour and produced in court. Earlier on Sunday afternoon, Shankar had arrived in a procession for marriage at Jagannath Temple in Fertiliser Township but was found heavily drunk.

When the bride’s family members objected, Shankar and his brother Sudam, who was also in an inebriated state, assaulted them and also vandalised the marriage venue. Taking offence to the unruly behaviour, the bride refused to marry Shankar while her family members informed police. The youth and his brother were detained by Tangarpali police for more than 28 hours following the incident. However, Shankar apologised to the girl’s family following which he was released from police custody