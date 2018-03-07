BHUBANESWAR: The State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday announced elections to Hindol, Attabira and Nuapada Notified Area Councils (NACs) on April 3. The model code of conduct which came into effect from Tuesday will be in force till April 5. Announcing the poll schedule at a media conference here, State Election Commissioner (SEC) Naba Kumar Nayak said the election officer issued notification for the polls at the NAC level on March 9. Filing of nomination papers will continue from March 13 to 17. The nomination papers will be received by the election officer at each of the NACs going to polls.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on March 19. The SEC said the list of eligible candidates will be published on Mach 20 while the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is March 22. The final list of candidates will be published on the same day. Polling will be held on April 3 from 8 am to 5 pm, the SEC said and added that counting of votes and declaration of results will be on April 5. Counting of votes will start at 8 am, he said. The three NACs will complete their terms on April 12.

The SEC said election to the post of chairpersons of the three NACs will be held on April 12, while election to the post of vice-chairpersons has been scheduled on April 30. The SEC said according to the model code of conduct, candidates can use maximum two, three or four wheelers for their campaign while the expenditure limit for a candidate has been fixed at `30,000. The political parties cannot utilise more than one vehicle to campaign for their candidates, he said. The SEC convened a meeting of all political parties on Tuesday to discuss how to conduct the polls in the three NACs in a free, fair and impartial manner.