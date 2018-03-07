MALKANGIRI: Hours after it was flagged off from Malkangiri, a luxury private bus en route to Hyderabad was torched by Maoists on National Highway- 30 at Kudthi within Dornapal police limits in neighbouring Chhattisgarh at about 11 pm on Monday.

The new deluxe AC bus from Malkangiri to Hyderabad was flagged off by local MLA Manas Madkami at about 5 pm on Monday. The 40-seater bus, carrying 35 passengers, left Malkangiri and was supposed to reach Hyderabad at 5 am on Tuesday.

While en route to Hyderabad via Kalimela and Podia, the bus was detained by a group of armed Maoists at Kudthi at about 11 pm. The rebels asked passengers to get down from the bus before setting it on fire. Sources said the vehicle was completely charred. The Maoists also torched two other buses and three trucks en route Hyderabad at the same place, said a passenger.