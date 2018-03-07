CUTTACK: Elaborate arrangements have been made for evaluation of Matriculation answer sheets by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE). With the examination set to end on March 8, the BSE has set March 20 date for beginning the evaluation process of High School Certificate (HSC) examination, State Open School Certificate (SOSC) Examination and Madhyama Examination. According to BSE office sources, as many as 13,280 teachers will be engaged in the evaluation work at 57 evaluation centres set up across the State.

While the process will begin at 9.30 am on March 20, the examiners have been instructed to join at their respective centres on March 19 at 10 am. School wise appointment letters of Examiners, Deputy Examiners and Chief Examiners have been u p l o a d e d i n t h e w e b s i t e www.bseodisha.ac.in. All head of the institutions are required to download the same by logging in with their respective School Code and Password and depute their teachers to perform the evaluation duty, said Controller of Examination Nihar Ranjan Mohanty.