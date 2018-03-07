JEYPORE: Development has taken a back-seat in two villages under Amabaguda panchayat of Jeypore block. In the absence of metalled roads, villagers are compelled to use the dusty road passing through sal reserve forest areas for their daily travel. Despite repeated requests by the villagers, the Panchayat Raj department is yet to repair the 2 km road connecting Ambaguda with Badamujur Munda via Sanamajur Munda. At least 5,000 villagers are dependent on the road that has been washed away by rainwater. People of A m b a g u d a , Badmajur Munda, Sanmujur Munda, Putra, Hadia, Amboguda, Kondhguda, Sankudi and Randapali villagers face several inconveniences due to the communication woes.

They allege that the damaged road has turned into a death trap. According to sources, the villagers have raised their demands before the Block Development Officer of Jeypore and the Executive Engineer of Rural Development department on several occasions. However, their efforts have gone in vain. On the other hand, both these departments have been passing the buck and maintaining silence over the issue.

Moreover, the difference in opinions of various political parties over the development of the road has added to the woes. Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahiniparti had once proposed for the development of the road through Rural Developm e n t department. However, his proposal was opposed by other political parties, who wanted the Panchayat Raj department to undertake the repair task. Meanwhile, people of Amabaguda, Hadia, Randapali and Dhanpur villages have demanded that the district administration should develop the road immediately.