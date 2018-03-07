NUAPADA: Police arrested a man working as an overground activist of the Maoists from Kharupani village within Boden police limits here on Tuesday. He was identified as Yusuf Mohammad of Kharupani. Briefing mediapersons, Nuapada SP Smith P Parmar said the accused was president of Chasi Mulia Adivasi Sangh, a frontal organisation of the CPI (Maoist) of Kharupani. Yusuf was actively involved in all overt activities of the rebels and helped spread Maoist ideologies in gram panchayats of Ghatmal, Borigaon and Bhainsadani.

The SP said besides organising meetings for Maoists, Yusuf also informed the rebels about movement of security and police forces besides the details of contractors and their projects. The accused also collected money for the rebels and escorted Maoists to safe shelters. Yusuf was charged under Section 120 B read with 384, 385, 386, 387, 506 of the IPC besides Sections 17, 18, 18A, 19, 22 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.