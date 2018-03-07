BHUBANESWAR: Over five months after the University of Odia Language and Literature Bill, 2017 was passed in the Assembly, the State Government has begun the process to start the much-awaited Odia University from the next academic session. Sources said the Revenue and Disaster Management Department has directed Khurda Collector to identify around 50 acres of land following a request from the Higher Education Department for establishment of the university for higher studies and research in Odia language and literature.

The objective of the first-ofits- kind unitary university is to impart education with an aim to facilitate widespread use of Odia language in all walks of society including administration, communication, education, health and general services. Higher Education Minister Ananta Das said Khurda Collector has been asked to identify a single patch of land where the university can be developed. Since it is pride of the State, the university will be built as a world-class institution, he said.

But, till the land is identified university can run in a temporary campus where minimum infrastructure is available as it will take time for developing it completely, Das said. “We are planning to start the university from the 2018-19 session for which we are in search of temporary accommodation in the Capital. The General Administration Department has been urged to consider allotment of the space vacated by IIT-Bhubaneswar in Toshali Bhawan at Satya Nagar for temporary functioning of the unive r s i t y,” the Minister informed.

Odia is the sixth Indian language which has received the prestigious tag of classical language after Sanskrit, Telugu, Ta m i l , K a n n a d a a n d Malayalam. Once established, the university will impart education at the Post Graduate level on different areas of Odia literature, Odia language and linguistics, comparative literature, Odia criticism, antique, ancient record, evolution of Odia language scripts, history scripts, tribal language study, regional language study, epigraphy, archaeology and museology, and translation into and from Odia. It will also undertake research programmes on specific areas within the overall context of Odia language and literature for making the regional scripts more adaptable to computer technology and to equip Odia to express advanced knowledge in Science and Technology.