ROURKELA: A paddy trader was shot dead by three unidentified bike-borne miscreants at Bagdega weekly market within Bisra police limits in Sundargarh district on Tuesday. The trader was identified as 43-year-old Haridarshan Sahu. The incident took place at Bagdega weekly market, about 30 km from Rourkela. Following the incident, irate locals blocked Bagdega village road for three hours demanding arrest of the culprits. Sources said the locality is infested with criminals of Jharkhand-based People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI). However, there was no immediate confirmation by police about involvement of PLFI goons in the murder.

Rourkela SP Dr Uma Shankar Dash rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. A scientific team also inspected the crime scene. As per reports, Sahu was present at Bagdega weekly market when three motor-bike borne miscreants arrived there at about 11 am. They reportedly demanded Sahu to hand over his bag containing money to them. When Sahu resisted, they fired five rounds at him from close range. Sahu took two bullets in his chest and died on the spot while three missed the target. Later, the miscreants fled towards Jharkhand, about 15 km from the crime spot.

Though sources claimed that Sahu had been asked to pay hefty extortion money to PLFI, police did not confirm it. Since Sahu was involved in paddy trade at village markets of adjacent Jharkhand, business rivalry could not be ruled out behind the murder. When asked about the possible involvement of PLFI criminals and if Sahu faced any extortion demand, the Rourkela SP said it appears that local criminals were involved ion the crime. The extortion angle would be ascertained after investigation is over. So far, the victim’s familymembers have not talked about Dash added.