Payment due: Mine workers seek Prime Minister Modi's help
BARBIL: Fate of six mines under Orissa Mineral Development Company Ltd, Thakurani hangs inbalance due to non-payment of Rs 1418.56 crore penalty imposedby the Supreme Court.
This has also put the fate of thousands of workers in jeopardy. In a memorandum, workers of the public sector unit under Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd have sought intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the matter.