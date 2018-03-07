BARBIL: Fate of six mines under Orissa Mineral Development Company Ltd, Thakurani hangs inbalance due to non-payment of Rs 1418.56 crore penalty imposedby the Supreme Court.

This has also put the fate of thousands of workers in jeopardy. In a memorandum, workers of the public sector unit under Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd have sought intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the matter.