BHUBANESWAR: A day after notification for election to Rajya Sabha, hectic lobbying has started for nominations to the three seats from Odisha. As no other political party, other than the BJD, has a chance in the polls in Odisha scheduled on March 23, speculations are rife that a former Union Minister and politicians not in the BJD will join the regional outfit on Wednesday. However, there is no confirmation either from the BJD or the politicians concerned about their joining the regional outfit. The former Union Minister, who is a senior Congress leader, said, “There is nothing to hide if I decide to join BJD. Besides, Why should I join BJD in such a stealthy manner.”

He, however, did not altogether deny chances of his joining the regional party. Even as the Election Commission India (ECI) issued notification regarding the Rajya Sabha polls, there is intense speculation over the nominations. Besides the rush among those not in the BJD to get a nomination, there is no dearth of aspirants in the party who want a berth in the Upper House. As Chief Minister and BJD supremo has rewarded ministers and MLAs who played a key role in the party’s overwhelming win in Bijepur by-poll, some former ministers have also joined the race for a berth in the Upper House.

However, there is no indication from the Chief Minister about the nominations except for his statement after returning from New Delhi recently that political people will be given BJD ticket. Three seats from Odisha will fall vacant as terms of AU Singhdeo, Dilip Tirkey and AV Swamy expires on April 3. Sources in the BJD, however, said Swamy is not getting a renomination. However, possibilities of Tirkey and Singhdeo’s second terms cannot be ruled out altogether. Tirkey is the leader of BJD in the Rajya Sabha. Sources said as the State Government is now promoting hockey in a big way, his renomination is very much likely.