BHUBANESWAR: At a time when the State Government is organising investor summit to attract more investment in agriculture sectors, registered seed growers in Odisha have been waiting for more than three months to get their dues towards the cost of paddy seeds they had supplied to Odisha State Seeds Corporation (OSSC). “We start supplying paddy seeds to the Corporation from December and we are supposed to get the first installment of 60 per cent of seed cost within a week of delivery. The corporation is very reluctant to release our money despite instruction from the Agriculture Department,” said Gokul Pradhan, a farmer of Barpalli in Bargarh district.

As per the memorandum of understanding with registered seed growing farmers, initial payment to the tune of 60 per cent of seed cost has to be paid within seven days of receiving unprocessed paddy seeds and second and final payment within a month of receipt of the report from testing laboratory. In violation of the agreement, the corporation had directed its seed processing officers (SPOs) posted in districts not to release the initial payment. The SPOs were instructed to make payment on the basis of laboratory report. In further violation of the agreement, the Corporation directed the SPOs to debit the packaging cost including the cost of polymer bag from the seed cost payable to the farmers.

The Corporation is the only authorised agency of the State to procure certified seeds from registered farmers. It has already procured more than 1.2 lakh tonnes of processed seeds from about 6000 farmers. The State Government came to know about the plight of seed growers from reports published by this paper. Taking swift measures, Agriculture Secretary Sourabh Garg had directed OSSC in the first week of February for immediate release of farmers’ dues.

However, the Corporation is yet to carry out the State Government instruction. Terming the corporation’s decision as anti-farmer, several farmers including Sananda Pande, Madhusudan Pradhan, Umakanta Tripathy and Dillip Baral have petitioned the Agriculture Secretary requesting him to direct OSSC to act as per the agreement. The State Government has created a corpus of `100 crore for procurement of quality seeds from registered seed growing farmers of the State. Though the fund is available with the corporation, the farmers are waiting for their payment.