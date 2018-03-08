BHUBANESWAR: Two persons were arrested by police on Tuesday on the charges of snatching mobile phones while one was nabbed for buying the yellow metal in the City. They are Sanjay Kumar Pradhan of Ganjam district, Subhrat Pradhan of Mayurbhanj district and Laxmikant Sahoo of Cuttack district. Subhrat and Laxmikant were staying in Salia Sahi under Nayapalli police limits.

Sanjay, Subhrat and one of their associates intercepted one Charan Das of Shyampur area on Monday night under Nayapalli police limits and snatched his mobile phone. Charan raised an alarm following which the two were nabbed. Their associate managed to flee by brandishing a knife. PCR vehicle personnel latter detained Sanjay and Subhrat and handed him over to Nayapalli police.

The duo revealed that they used to sell the stolen mobile phones to Laxmikant, who has a shop under Nayapalli police limits. Laxmikant’s shop was raided and 30 mobile phones were recovered from him. “A case has been registered under Sections 394 and 411 of IPC. Sanjay and Subhrat were produced in a court on Wednesday,” police said.