PARADIP: Following the bird flu outbreak in Sandhkuda and Badapadia of Paradip Municipality, entry of poultry products to the infected areas has been banned for 90 days. At a review meeting held here on Wednesday, Collector Yamini Sarangi directed officials of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry, Health, Revenue, and Forest departments besides police and Paradip Municipality to restrict movement of poultry products to and from the affected areas. This apart, the officials were asked to disburse compensation, fill up burial place of culled poultry with sand and conduct door-to-door survey in affected areas.

As per reports, police personnel have been deployed at three important check points - Abhaychandpur, Bhutmundai and Atharbanki - to restrict transport of poultry products such as ducks, eggs, chickens, meat and feed into or outside the infected areas.The Collector said after culling operation, officials of Health department and Paradip Municipality have completed sanitation work in flu-hit Sandhkuda and Badapadia. The administration has restricted entry and exit of poultry products to affected areas for 90 days beginning Tuesday.

The Veterinary department has also been directed to place funds with Paradip Municipality for distribution of compensation to affected people whose poultry birds have been culled and eggs destroyed, she added.

Meanwhile, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry department has certified Paradip Municipality for successfully sanitising the epicentre and affected areas. On the other hand, business establishments and farms dealing with poultry products have been closed. While no fresh bird flu case has been reported, a close watch is being kept on the situation. In Paradip, 1823 birds have been culled and 2109 eggs destroyed during culling operation.