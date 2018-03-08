CUTTACK: Cuttak Police on Wednesday arrested Ranjita Biswal, BJD Corporator of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) for her alleged links with Dhal Samanta brothers, Sushant and Sushil.

The 28-year-old Ranjita allegedly supplied fire-arms to a henchman of the Dhal Samanta brothers to eliminate a contractor, DCP Akhilesvar Singh said.Corporator from Ward no-7, Ranjita was part of the conspiracy that Susant had hatched from the jail to kill four persons, mostly contractors, after they denied to pay extortion. Those on target were once part of D-brothers’ criminal network, police said.

Corporator Ranjita Biswal in police station

Singh said, Ranjita had supplied firearms to Mrutyunjay Nayak alias Miku who made a bid on the life of contractor Bijan Pal of Subhadrapur by opening fire at him on February 23 at the behest of Susant.A history-sheeter, Nayak had come in contact with Sushant in Jharpara jail. He had helped Nayak get bail with a condition that he would execute his plans and eliminate his targets.

Acting on the FIR of Bijan Pal, police had arrested Nayak on March 4 and recovered two imported pistols and 29 rounds of live ammunition from his possession. Nayak’s associate Sada Naik was also arrested following a police encounter on Monday night. From his possession, a .9 mm pistol and four live ammunition were seized.

Cuttack Police got clues about involvement of the lady corporator during Nayak’s interrogation, Singh said. Police also arrested Sarat Behera (42) of Mansinghpatna who had delivered the firearms from Ranjita to Nayak.“Our investigation reveals that Ranjita had supplied three pistols and 55 rounds of ammunition to the prime accused who had attempted to kill Pal,” said Singh adding that police would bring her on remand to ascertain where and how she procured the imported firearms and ammunition.

In 2016, Biswal was grilled for her alleged links with the D-brothers. Her role came under scanner as she was also joint secretary of Cuttack Nagar Yuvak Sangh, an organisation floated by the Dhal Samanta brothers.After arrest of the BJD corporator, the ruling party immediately expelled Biswal from the primary membership of the party for anti-party activities and links with anti-social elements, a press release by Cuttack district unit of BJD said.