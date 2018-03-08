BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan will contest the Rajya Sabha polls from Madhya Pradesh this time. The candidature of Pradhan was announced by the Central Election Committee of the BJP. The term of Pradhan, who was elected to the Upper House from Bihar, expires on April 2. The BJP on Wednesday renominated eight retiring members, including seven ministers, for the March 23 Rajya Sabha polls.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has been nominated from Uttar Pradesh while Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot has been shifted to Madhya Pradesh. Health Minister J P Nadda has been renominated from Himachal Pradesh and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has been renominated from Bihar. Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala and Minister of State for Chemical and Fertiliser Mansukh Bhai Mandaviya have been renominated from Gujarat. Besides these seven ministers, the BJP has renominated its general secretary Bhupender Yadav from Rajasthan