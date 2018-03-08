BHUBANESWAR: IN what is a record of sorts, the State Vigilance has been successful in securing 22 convictions in anti-corruption cases during the first two months of the year. Twenty-four public servants and two private individuals were convicted by the Vigilance courts during the period. It included five Class-I and four Class-II officers. At least 10 of the cases pertained to traps which the anticorruption wing laid to nab public servants taking bribe.

Five were cases of disproportionate assets while another seven were for misappropriation. The State Vigilance said, strong investigation followed by prosecution by special public prosecutors led to the success in conviction. Some of the cases were old, like Trailokya Chandra Moharana, a medical officer of Basudevpur in Keonjhar, who was booked for disproportionate assets case in 2000.

He was convicted by a Vigilance court in January. Meanwhile, the Berhampur Division of Vigilance nabbed Executive Officer of Ganjam NAC Satya Narayan Pratihari for taking a bribe of `5,000 from a junior engineer to release his arrear salary of five months. The arrears amounted to `36,040 but Pratihari demanded `5,000 to release the same. When Vigilance was intimated, a trap was laid and the Executive Officer was caught red-handed.